Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.