PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 660,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

