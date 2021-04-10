PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 116.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $1,205.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.