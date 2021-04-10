Paytomat (PTI) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $285,141.66 and approximately $25,792.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.