Paytomat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,889.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $297,894.83 and $16,889.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00292319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.64 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.12 or 0.99649909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.12 or 0.00757599 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars.

