PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $14.74 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

