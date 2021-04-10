Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 293.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

