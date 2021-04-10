Peercoin Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $26.61 million and approximately $217,929.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,873,383 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.