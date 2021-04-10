Peerplays (PPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $17,128.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

