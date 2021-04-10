PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $938,047.83

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $938,047.83 and approximately $1,511.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

