Peony Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,385,246 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.