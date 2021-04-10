People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of People’s United Financial worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

