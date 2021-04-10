pEOS (PEOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $53.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

