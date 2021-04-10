PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,190.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 110% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003780 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004404 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00476093 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 810.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,492,927 coins and its circulating supply is 44,246,848 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

