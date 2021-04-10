PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of PerkinElmer worth $111,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $65,803,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PKI stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.