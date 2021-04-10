Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

