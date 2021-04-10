Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.