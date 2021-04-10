Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

