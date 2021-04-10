PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,345,679 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £21.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

