Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 178.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

