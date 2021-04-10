Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 416,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

