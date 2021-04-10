Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $167.43 million and approximately $23.05 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

