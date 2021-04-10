Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,742.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $37,742.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,174,826 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

