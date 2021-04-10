Phantasma Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $75.42 million and $518,188.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.18 or 0.99730855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

