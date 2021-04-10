Phantomx (PNX) One Day Volume Tops $177.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $143,516.05 and approximately $177.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

