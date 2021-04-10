Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,688 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.83% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

