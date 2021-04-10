Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.42. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. 5,181,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,344. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

