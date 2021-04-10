Phoenixcoin Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $164.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.04 or 1.00082830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00484667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00317983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00741757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,403,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.