Phore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,249.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $29,249.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,694,364 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

