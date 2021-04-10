Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,921 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.82% of Phreesia worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

