Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $15.40 on Major Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.40 or 0.00025681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.00612043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037037 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,370,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,226 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

