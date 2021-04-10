PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.81 million and $12,688.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00008963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00290809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.00735476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.11 or 1.00864839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.00759183 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars.

