PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $975,490.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,147,547 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

