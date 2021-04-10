Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

