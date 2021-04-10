Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.
PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
