Pillar Price Tops $0.0499 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $66,751.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

