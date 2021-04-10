Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $41,731.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.87 or 0.04327183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,816,849 coins and its circulating supply is 426,556,413 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

