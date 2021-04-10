Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

