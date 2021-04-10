Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

