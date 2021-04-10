PirateCash Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $6,613.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 312.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,897,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

