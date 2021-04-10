Pirl Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Pirl has a total market cap of $202,778.56 and approximately $156.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.34 or 0.03561187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.53 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.03 or 0.01117956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00483292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.39 or 0.00449487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00345268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

