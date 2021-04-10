Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0011 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.