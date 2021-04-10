PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $152.25 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $152.25 million and $15.97 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

