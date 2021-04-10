Pizza Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $5,384.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

