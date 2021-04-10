Pizza Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $5,736.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00174844 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.