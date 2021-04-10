PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $49.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $54.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $220.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $243.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.46 million, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

