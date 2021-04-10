Playcent (PCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.32 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

