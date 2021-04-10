PlayFuel (PLF) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $6.68 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

