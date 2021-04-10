Playgroundz (IOG) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00297019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00746237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,846.82 or 0.99250860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00713956 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.