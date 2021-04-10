PlotX (PLOT) Price Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $1.33 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

