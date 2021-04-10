Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 36,485,610 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus PowerGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus PowerGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.